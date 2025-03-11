Students hold fundraiser for Central Valley Honor Flight

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley students are taking action to raise money for local veterans to fly to DC and visit the memorials built in their honor.

The donations raised during Monday night's drive-thru dinner in Los Banos will benefit the Central Valley Honor Flight.

The event is organized by several local groups, including local High School FFA students.

The fundraiser dinner started several years ago when students met local veterans at the nation's capitol.

Organizers say more than $160,000 has been raised for the Honor Flight since then.

For more information on how to donate or future flights, head to the CV Honor Flight's official website.

