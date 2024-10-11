Northern lights visibly captured over Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A strong solar storm created a dazzling display in the night sky, allowing people across the U.S. and Central California to see the rare Northern Lights.

Two ABC30 insiders shared the photos below of the rare natural phenomenon on Thursday night. One image was captured at the Friant Dam, and the other was from a Fresno resident just outside their home at about 12:30 a.m.

ABC30 Insider Joey Ceppaglia shares their photo of the Northern lights dazzling over the Friant Dam on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. ABC30 Insider Joey Ceppaglia

This ABC30 insider captured the natural phenomenon just outside their home on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2024.

And ABC30 insider Monica Whitaker took the photo below of the aurora borealis in Madera around 11 p.m. at Road 33 and 145.

ABC30 insider Monica Whitaker captured the aurora borealis in Madera around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

This is the second time this year that a strong solar flare brought the Northern lights to Central California. May's solar flare was one of the strongest to slam Earth in more than two decades.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday into Friday after an outburst from the sun was detected earlier this week. NOAA notified operators of power plants and orbiting spacecraft to take precautions as the flare could temporarily disrupt power and radio signals.

The natural phenomenon is not visible to the naked eye, so skygazers are reminded to point their cameras upward for photos and get far away from city spots that emit artificial light.

Some smartphone cameras are sensitive enough to capture the spectacle as well.

If you were lucky enough to capture the Northern lights and have photos or videos you'd like to share, visit abc30.com/share.


