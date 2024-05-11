Northern lights dazzle over Central California skies

Did you catch the Northern lights in Central Valley?

Did you catch the Northern lights in Central Valley?

Did you catch the Northern lights in Central Valley?

Did you catch the Northern lights in Central Valley?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Northern lights dazzled over the Central Valley over the weekend.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say the Aurora Borealis was so visible because of the biggest geomagnetic storm in the last 21 years.

The pink and magenta colors in the sky first appeared Friday night but stayed for Saturday and even Sunday night in some parts of the country.

ABC30 Insider Kristopher Magaña captured the northern lights at Millerton Lake just after midnight Saturday. (Courtesy of Kristopher Magaña/@Photography.Magana)

PREVIOUS REPORT: Northern Lights may be visible in parts of California overnight due to strong solar storm

Images of the celestial spectacle were captured by ABC30 Insiders in Millerton, Fresno County and even in Yosemite National Park.

1 of 8 Photo courtesy of

What to know if you're trying to see the Northern lights

NOAA says the best viewing time of the aurora is typically between 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

It's recommended to get far away from city spots emitting artificial light and find a clear vantage point to view the aurora.

Some smartphone cameras are sensitive enough to capture the spectacle as well.

If you were lucky enough to capture the Northern lights and have photos or videos you'd like to share, visit abc30.com/share.