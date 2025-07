The incident occurred at Oglethorpe Mall in the south side of the city.

Several victims in mall shooting in Savannah, Georgia: Police

Police in Savannah, Georgia, are responding to a mall shooting that left "several victims," the department said on Wednesday.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.