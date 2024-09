Opening day for 2024 Merced County Fair

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley tradition kicks off Wednesday for another year -- the Merced County Fair!

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the Merced Fairgrounds for family-friendly events, exhibits and of course, all the great fair food.

The fair is open through Sunday and will feature musical performances each night.

Saturday night's show features legendary R &B band, "The Whispers."

Gates open at 5 pm. Tickets are $15 but free for kids 12 and under.