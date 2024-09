The Orchard at Meadow Lakes celebrating opening day this weekend

Apple season has begun, and The Orchard at Meadow Lakes is celebrating its opening with a day full of fun.

Action News sat down with owner James Weirick and master of ceremonies Lynda Dryden to talk about their favorite time of the year..

You can celebrate opening day of apple season with The Orchard at Meadow Lakes this Saturday, September 14th.

