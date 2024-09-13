Outdoor concert event returning to Arte Americas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the weather begins to cool down, an outdoor cultural event is returning to Arte Americas.

The downtown organization is hosting "Nights in the Plaza."

It will feature live music from the local band Califas, which specializes in Tex-Mex Latin music.

There will also be dancing and drinks.

Arte Americas says Measure P funding helped them bring back the beloved event.

"This is the program that everyone has been really eager to see come back to Arte Americas," says Executive Director Arianna Chávez.

There will be three nights in the plaza.

The first one will be Friday. Gates will open at 5 pm, and performances begin at 7 pm.

General admission costs $20 if you buy your ticket in advance.

A link to purchase can be found on their website.

