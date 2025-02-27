Pause on federal reimbursements is impacting Central California farmers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new risk for the Ag industry.

"You'll never see me gambling in sports because it's what I do every day for work. In agriculture, you're gambling," Fresno County Farmer Steven Cardoza said.

As President Donald Trump pushes forward with his massive overhaul of the federal government, there is currently a freeze on many programs that provide grant money to farmers.

"They're doing what they said they were going to do. There is people that are going to have difficulty through the transition and I feel for them, that's unfortunate," Cardoza said.

Cardoza is an organic raisin grape grower in Fresno County. His farming practice is regenerative, utilizing climate-smart technology for his roughly 400-acres of vines.

Grants have helped him pay for drip watering systems and new tractors.

He says he's waiting for reimbursement of about $100,000 in grant money, currently on pause as the Trump administration reviews programs.

But he's not holding that against the President.

"If farmers like myself have to deal with having restriction on funds available to us, if the end result is a net positive for the country then I'm happy to take a couple bruises if it's what's best for everyone," Cardoza said.

Cardoza says he does not fully rely upon grants to run his business, we asked him about farmers who do.

"That's rough and like I said I feel for those people who were counting on that grant money and it's now caused a financial precarious situation for them to be in, that's difficult," he said.

For now, Cardoza is willing to roll the dice.

"Part of our role as stewards of the land is to be prepared for some catastrophic event whether it's by Mother Nature or in this case it's by DOGE," Cardoza said.

We reached out to both Democratic Congressman Jim Costa and Republican Congressman David Valadao for their thoughts on the farming grants reimbursement freeze.

Costa said $1.8 million in funding is being held from farmers in his district alone and he's working on a bipartisan approach to work on Ag issues.

Valadao, instead, pointed the finger at the past administration, saying he and other farmers have faced years of frustration waiting for disaster aid and infrastructure improvements.

