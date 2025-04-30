Peak visitor days at Yosemite National Park to require reservations until September

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- If you're planning to visit Yosemite National Park during the summer, you will need to make a reservation.

Reservations will be required for visitors who plan to enter Yosemite between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Memorial Day weekend, any day between June 15 and August 15, or Labor Day weekend.

The reservation is needed to drive into and through the park. Vehicles blocking roads will be cited.

Visitors can enter without a reservation if they have a wilderness or Half Dome permit, a reservation for camping or lodging or take the YARTS public transit bus into the park.

Officials say this version of the reservation system "ensures all visitors, whether they plan in advance or decide last minute, can experience the park each day."

The reservation system was first implemented to allow for social distancing, but has been kept in place to manage the crowds in the popular park. Yosemite National Park was the sixth most visited national park in 2024.

Earlier this year, the reservation system was on hold as park rangers waited for guidance from the federal government.

The Trump administration fired about 1,000 newly hired National Park Service employees, whose roles included cleaning and maintaining parks and educating visitors.

Since then, the National Park Service says it's reinstating thousands of seasonal jobs that were initially cut.

Reservations for all dates open on May 6 at 8 a.m. PDT. The link to make a reservation can be found here.

Park Rangers say be sure to act fast, as reservations sell out almost immediately.