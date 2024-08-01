Pedro Fire: Containment jumps to 15% with over 3,800 acres charred and 1 structured destroyed

Crews have continued to gain control of the Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

Crews have continued to gain control of the Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

Crews have continued to gain control of the Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

Crews have continued to gain control of the Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews have continued to gain control of the Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

As of Thursday morning, the flames have charred 3,812 acres with 15% containment.

CAL FIRE officials say crews have gotten good control near Merced Falls Road and are continuing to cut lines around the fire.

There are more than 650 personnel working on the fire.

Action News learned that so far, one structure did burn. CAL FIRE says hundreds more are still being threatened.

Evacuation orders dropped to warnings Wednesday evening, allowing people to return to their homes.

Firefighters say that residents should remain vigilant and prepared for any changes.

The Red Cross has reclosed its evacuation shelter at New Life Christian Fellowship, located at 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338.

Those who need help with shelter are urged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

You can view a live map of all current evacuation orders and warnings by clicking here.