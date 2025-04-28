Person shot in the leg in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot in northeast Fresno on Monday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Bulldog Lane and 6th Street, which is just a couple of blocks west of Fresno State.

The Fresno Police Department says the victim was struck at least once in the leg.

Their current condition is unknown.

Investigators have not yet provided any other details about this shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Fresno Police Department.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

