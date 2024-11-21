Watch the new trailer for 'Dream Productions,' premiering December 11 on Disney+

Pixar's 'Dream Productions' returns to the world of 'Inside Out' in new limited series

LOS ANGELES -- Pixar is returning to the world of Riley's mind in "Dream Productions," a new series taking place between the events of "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2."

The show is a limited series, premiering with all four episodes December 11 on Disney+.

In the mockumentary-style trailer, Joy gives the viewer a quick tour around headquarters before explaining, "There's a lot of memories that need some extra processing, and we send those to Dream Productions."

At Dream Productions, when Riley falls asleep, the show is on!

"Dream Productions" cast of characters © 2024 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

We're introduced to a crew of "Dream Makers," consisting of a "Dream Director," "Assistant Director," "Comedy Director," "Action Director," "Nightmare Director," and "Daydream Director."

The synopsis is as follows. "Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams."

"Dream Productions" features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

It is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

The score is composed by Nami Melumad. The soundtrack for "Dream Productions" will be available on all streaming services beginning December 20.

