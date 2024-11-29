24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police to provide update on deadly central Fresno shooting

KFSN logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 5:29PM
1 of 2 victims in central Fresno shooting dies, police say
One of the two victims in a shooting in central Fresno has died.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police will be providing an update on a central Fresno shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes will be providing the update at 10 a.m.

The shooting happened at Pleasant and Fedora Avenues just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police found a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man in the street near an apartment complex.

The 22-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Action News will be live-streaming the news conference, stay with us.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW