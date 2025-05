Police searching for gunman who shot into 3 Clovis homes

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire and hit three homes in Clovis.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on Fairmont Avenue, near Shaw and Armstrong.

No one was hurt.

Detectives are now questioning witnesses and searching the area for surveillance video that may lead to an arrest.