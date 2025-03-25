Portal opens: Bulldog basketball looks to rebuild roster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The college basketball portal opened on Monday, just a day after the second round of the NCAA Tournament came to a close.

Like so many other programs across the country, Fresno State men's basketball is now tasked with rebuilding the majority of its entire roster.

Following a program-worst (6-26) season, Action News has learned that seven players have announced their intentions to enter the portal within just the last week.

As of now, just four players from last year's roster are set to return, and only one of them (David Douglas Jr.) logged minutes in an actual game.

Players entering portal:

G - Zaon Colliins

F - Elijah Price

G - Jasir Tremble

G - Brian Amuneke

C- Mor Sek

F - Pierre Geneste Jr.

F - Alex Crawford

G - Rippen Gill

G - Joshua Bonga

F - Pasha Semirani

Zaon Collins headlines the list of recent portal-goers. The starting point guard averaged 12.4P, 4.6 AST, 4,0 REB, and 1.9 steals per game this season.

Collins came to the Bulldogs looking for a second chance this offseason after he pled guilty in 2023 to felony reckless driving that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Eric Echevarria.

The point guard was also one of three Bulldog basketball players involved with an alleged betting scandal that broke back in February.

Starting in January, Junior Forward Mykell Robinson was deemed ineligible to play.

Roughly a month later, just an hour before tipoff in Colorado Springs, Fresno State publicly announced that Guards Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins were "being withheld from competition as the University reviews an eligibility matter".

Sources told Action News that Robinson and Weaver allegedly placed bets on games they actively played.

Robinson allegedly bet on himself to underperform on points and rebounds, while Weaver bet the over on his point total.

Both Robinson and Weaver were dismissed from the program, but Collins still flew with the team to Colorado Springs.

Collins allegedly placed bets on professional sports and was suspended for just a week before returning to the lineup.

Fresno State also lost its leading scorer in JUCO transfer Amar Augillard back in December.

The NJCAA Player of the Year started his Bulldog career off with 30 points but was held to single digits six times towards the end of his time with the program.

Head Coach Vance Walberg told Action News "It just wasn't going to work out."

Next Season:

Clovis West Senior DJ Stickman headlines a group of four incoming Bulldog players.

Stickman spent three seasons under Walberg before the Head Coach left for Fresno State in 2024.

