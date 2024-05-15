Porterville Fair returns for family fun

PORTERVILLE Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Fair returns to the South Valley from May 15th through the 19th.

Those who stop by will be able to see farm animals, enjoy entertainment and rides, and eat plenty of fair food.

The fairgrounds are located off Teapot Dome Avenue in Porterville, close to the airport.

Daily admissions tickets start at $12 for adults and $7 for children under the age of 12 and for Seniors 55+, children under the age of five get in free.

Hours of operation for the fair this year:

Wednesday 5/15: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday 5/16: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday 5/17: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday 5/18: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday 5/19: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on this year's Porterville Fair, click here