Possible third case of Bird Flu detected in the Central Valley

The California Department of Public Health did not specify what Central Valley county the person was possibly infected in.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A third possible human case of Bird Flu has been detected in the Central Valley.

The California Department of Public Health made the announcement Saturday.

The agency says it identified a person who had contact with infected dairy cattle but did not specify what county that person was infected in.

Samples have been sent to the CDC for testing.

It comes after the Tulare County Department of Health confirmed two human cases of bird flu this week.

The people were also in contact with infected cattle.

All three had contact with animals at three different farms.