Possible human case of bird flu in California

The California Department of Public Health is investigating a possible human case of bird flu.

The California Department of Public Health is investigating a possible human case of bird flu.

The California Department of Public Health is investigating a possible human case of bird flu.

The California Department of Public Health is investigating a possible human case of bird flu.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is investigating a possible human case of bird flu.

The agency says the worker had contact with infected dairy cattle at a facility in the Central Valley.

The person has mild symptoms, and the risk to the public remains low.

The CDPH says pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe since pasteurization effectively deactivates the bird flu virus.

California is one of the 14 states with infected dairy herds.