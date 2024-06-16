More than 1,000 campers evacuated due to explosive wildfire on the Grapevine in Los Angeles County

The Post Fire near Interstate 5 on the Grapevine has burned at least 12,000 acres and forced evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE.

GORMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire burning on the Grapevine has doubled in size overnight, sparking evacuations from a popular recreation area.

CAL FIRE says the Post Fire started just after 1:45 p.m. Saturday near southbound Interstate 5 and Gorman Post Road. The flames have burned at least 12,000 acres with 2 percent containment as of Sunday morning.

About 1,200 campers at the Hungry Valley Park State Vehicular Recreation Area were ordered to evacuate Saturday night, and authorities closed Pyramid Lake, which was expecting thousands of visitors for Father's Day, due to the threat of the Post Fire, CAL FIRE said.

The Post Fire in Gorman, California, was burning out of control Sunday in the Tejon Pass area of Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says two properties were damaged and no injuries were reported. More than 300 firefighters, including air tanker crews, are battling the fire from the ground and sky.

In a social media post, Kings County Firefighters announced Sunday they were heading to help battle the Post Fire.

CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire is also sending resources to local departments who have sent resources to the Grapevine, as well as two bulldozers to aid in the battle.

California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon wants to remind drivers on Interstate 5 not to stop in the center median to take photos or videos.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABC News contributed to this report.