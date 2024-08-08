Program to get elderly people AC in Southeast Fresno launching Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Councilmember Luis Chavez is launching a program to get AC units into the homes of elderly people in his district.

It will start with 10 homes in Southeast Fresno this Friday.

In an effort to avoid the heat, people chose to do their grocery shopping after the sun set Wednesday.

While taking steps to protect themselves, some say they worry about their elderly neighbors and try to offer some community solutions.

"When I'm out and about, I tell them we have a library that right on Kings Canyon and Clovis Avenue that they can go in there and read and sit all day and it's nice and cool in there or they go to a lot of the McDonald's and have a soda in there and sit in there and be cool," said Bill Casey, Fresno resident.

Excessive heat can be dangerous for everyone, but people older than 65 and those with pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma, could be more at risk.

CAL FIRE Fresno County encourages everyone to stay hydrated and stay in cool areas when possible.

"A lot of the heat emergencies that we have is just because it's people staying in hot environments for too long and not being able to cool down the body," said Jacob Wild with CAL FIRE Fresno County.

With repeat heat waves, Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez became concerned for the elderly in his district stuck in homes without effective air conditioning.

"We get a lot of reports from senior citizens that one can't afford the units, two can't afford or don't have access to transportation to get to our cooling centers so we're essentially trying to bring these resources to them," said Chavez.

Within his district, he's launching the Senior Citizen Air Conditioning Assistance Program an effort to get window AC units into the homes of the elderly on fixed incomes.

His office is purchasing the units that will then be installed for free by Ironworkers Local 155 here in Fresno.

In the first phase, 10 units will be installed at homes at Senior Citizen Village in Southeast Fresno who already get assistance for their PG &E bills.

"The managers there picked the folks that fit that immediate criteria, one they were enrolled in the CARE Program, fixed income, and had some kind of health problems that required them to have clean air in their dwelling," said Chavez.

The units will be an upgrade from the swamp coolers they currently have, which Chavez said will also help them save on their energy bill.

The $5,000 cost to buy the 25 units, each valued at $200, will be paid for through District 5's infrastructure budget.

If the program is successful, Chavez says he'll look for additional funding or for donated units.

The units also double as heaters so the people who receive them will be covered year-round. Applications for the program open on Friday.

You just have to be on a fixed income to apply.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.