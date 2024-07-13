Protecting your mental wellness during excessive heat

You may also be surprised to hear you should eat throughout the day, with breakfast as your biggest meal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your mental health is more connected to the temperature outside than you may expect, according to doctors.

"Your brain works best when it's at the normal body temperature," shared Dr. Toussaint Streat, with Kaiser Permanente in Clovis.

A normal temperature for adults is around 97-99 F.

During days of excessive heat, your body temperature rises as your skin warms up, which can affect your mind.

"Depression sets in," explained Dr. Streat. "Thinking in usual, productive ways gets sidelined."

He added that heat can also increase irritability. Those with pre-existing mental health conditions are particularly at risk.

"So what happens to you if you continue down this path? Eventually, the functions that protect you begin to go in the toilet," said Dr. Streat.

To prevent negative impacts on your mental health, health experts suggest staying inside during the hottest hours of the day and drinking water.

"In order to sweat effectively and keep your core down, you have to eat," Dr. Streat said.

Lastly, don't be afraid to sweat.

"It's probably one of the best mechanisms we have for keeping our core at 97 F," Dr. Streat shared.

If you or someone has excessive sweating, that is a sign of a health-related illness and you should call 911.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.