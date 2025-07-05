Protests against 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' on the 4th of July in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fallout continues even as the One Big, Beautiful Bill hit President Trump's desk Friday.

Protestors in Fresno took to the streets, many angry and fearful with how it could impact many livings here in the valley, but supporters say the bill is accomplishing what voters asked for back in November.

A signature to be forever etched in history. President Donald Trump rang in the Fourth of July holiday by signing his so-called One Big, Beautiful Bill.

The mega spending bill narrowly passed by the house after a marathon overnight session. The sweeping legislation will bring massive cuts to government benefits like Medicaid, permanently extend Trump's 2017 tax breaks, and increase funding for immigration enforcement, among other campaign promises.

"It was monumental so much was in that bill. President Trump is doing exactly what he said he wanted to do," says Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Nearly 12 million Americans would lose health coverage, and 3 million would not receive SNAP benefits according to initial estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Protestors lined Shaw Avenue on the holiday to express their outrage with the President's agenda. Among them is Ariana Garcia, who works at an afterschool program, and is most worried about the cuts to SNAP.

"I see these kids every day. I see the way they go hungry. I see them hiding food in their backpacks. It's just not OK. No one should go hungry," says Garcia.

Several Valley Republicans in Washington voted in favor of the bill including Vince Fong and David Valadao. Medicaid at top of mind for Jeff Hannah, who says their votes will hurt valley constituents the most.

"It's just a disgrace; they should all be so ashamed of themselves. Especially here in the valley, I understand something like close to 50% of people in most Valley counties maybe more are on Medicaid," says Hannah.

Republican and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig believes the cuts were a necessary step to reduce the national debt. He says guardianship of these programs will now be shifted to local government to ensure their working properly.

"The bill attempts to protect the most vulnerable populations. It wants to eliminate a lot of that fraud, individuals out there who are taking advantage of benefits, and really, they don't need these benefits," says Supervisor Magsig.

California Senator Adam Schiff sat down with Action News to discuss what he calls ' the big ugly bill'. He took a jab at the president and warned valley residents, hospitals, and farmers will be deeply impacted.

"People didn't vote for this in fact; people voted the exact opposite. He said he would leave Medicaid alone. He said he wouldn't cut Medicaid and he's gutting Medicaid. He's making in fact the most substantial cuts to Medicaid that any president has ever made, so it's a betrayal of what he said he would do," says Senator Schiff.

As for when we may feel the impacts of the bill here locally, Supervisor Magsig says it may take a few years.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, X and Instagram.