Pushback grows as Fresno's plan for cleaning up encampments approaches

Fresno is swiftly implementing Governor Gavin Newsom's order to address homeless encampments. However, some residents are still wary of the city's plan.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amber Lynette, owner of Reaper Clean, a Biohazard company, knows just how large of an undertaking cleanup can be from hazards left behind.

Her company specializes on removing dangerous substances such as urine, feces, and needles oftentimes from the unhoused.

But following this latest order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Amber says she is hesitant to participate if it's done in an inhumane manner.

"What is written on paper versus what is actually executed could sometimes be two different things. Criminalizing homelessness is not something that I necessarily agree with. Reaper Clean is here for the City of Fresno, we're here for property owners, small businesses for biohazard-specific needs. We're an emergency service, so just because something is unsightly doesn't unnecessarily mean it's a biohazard," says Lynette.

The company has worked with the city in the past but says if they reach out for help moving forward, she will be unwilling to remove any person's personal property without prior consent.

"I don't want to put my team in an unsafe situation where we're making people upset or angry because we're removing their personal property," says Lynette.

Crackdown efforts will be seen very soon on the streets as the ordinance is set to go up for a second reading in the next few weeks. City leaders say changes will begin as early as the end of August or early September after the ordinance is passed and can be officially enforced.

"We can't afford to do nothing. The state has been plagued by doing nothing because the courts took away our ability to act. The most humane thing we can do is say you can't do this anymore," says Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

Councilmember Karbassi says their plan isn't to do a one-time large sweep of the area, but rather clean up following individual incidents.

Business owners in Downtown Fresno tell Action News cleanups would be a great relief.

"About two weeks ago, there was a man that came and he kind of relieved himself right in front of the door and just kind of smeared the door. So there's no one -- who do we call," says Joy Alverado, Candle Bar Owner.

Some businesses are centered around aesthetics and experience.

Alverado says camps outside the doorstep could be a major turnoff for customers.

