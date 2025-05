Rapidly growing wildfire breaks out in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire that sparked Tuesday afternoon quickly scorched hundreds of acres in Tulare County.

The Springs Fire broke out at 2:10 p.m. near Avenue 56 and Road 272, just east of Ducor.

As of 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE reports that the fire has grown to 700 acres with no containment.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.