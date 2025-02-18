Recent snow boosts holiday weekend business at China Peak, draws people to mountains

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people packed into China Peak Mountain Resort during President's Day weekend.

"It was kind of the perfect storm. Just the right amount of snow that we really definitely needed," said general manager Troy Cohee.

Cohee said this weekend was the busiest one they've had all season.

Last week, the snow made it as low as Shaver Lake.

By Monday, most of the snow there had melted away but the lake was a picturesque pit stop for snow seekers.

"Looking for snow for sure. We're going to be heading out, probably to the snow park, but for now beautiful view, stopped here to enjoy the view," said Alex Garcia.

It was the first time Alex Garcia brought his family from Merced County to Shaver Lake, but he told Action News it won't be the last.

"It's beautiful out here and it's only a couple hours drive so anybody thinking about it, don't think about it too much; just go out and do it," said Garcia.

The Garcias were not the only first-timers nor out-of-towners.

Gary Brandis and his family drove over from San Jose.

"We came up yesterday, trying to avoid the crowds. We drove up the mountain yesterday and there was a lot of people and it was a nice day for snow play. We're up here the next couple days to play in the snow," said Brandis.

Meanwhile, the staff up at China Peak is optimistic about the rest of the season, which they'd like to last through Easter.

"Hopefully a few more storms in the season, march will roll around and traditionally March always brings a few storms," said Cohee.

