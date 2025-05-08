Registered sex offender out of Fresno arrested after contacting underage girls, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A registered sex offender from Fresno is back in custody after authorities say he tried to arrange meetings with children for sex.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 27-year-old Fernando Ivan Delgadillo on Wednesday.

An investigation started in February after an officer at Sequoia Middle School was told three female students were sent inappropriate messages by a man who also tried to meet for sex.

Authorities quickly identified Delgadillo as the suspect, who has three previous arrests for related crimes.

He was first arrested in 2020 during the undercover operation, "COVID Chat Down."

Delgadillo was currently out on bail for a similar crime in 2024 and had reported himself as a transient.

He was arrested once again on Wednesday at a home on Green Avenue in Dinuba.

Delgadillo was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges, including failing to register his address as a sex offender.