Renovations to 'Naomi's House' in Downtown Fresno that helps unhoused women

The newly renovated facility has 30 beds for transitional housing, specifically catered to women living on the streets.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saint Agnes Medical Center and Poverello House are taking action together to help unhoused women on the path to a better life.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for "Naomi's House" in Downtown Fresno.

Noami's House is located inside the Saint Agnes' Holy Cross Health and Wellness Center on F Street near Santa Clara.

It offers a safe living space for up to 90 days.

For women, being homeless can come with different dangers than for men.

The remodeled "Naomi's House" has a full-sized kitchen and dining area, private showers, laundry room and a dedicated educational space.

We're told plans are underway to create a community garden and on-site clinic for residents.

