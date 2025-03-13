Rep. Jim Costa introduces the National Epilepsy Plan Act

Epilepsy affects people from all walks of life. It's a disease that causes repeated brain seizures.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley representative Jim Costa is on a mission to bring more epilepsy care, awareness and research to the country.

"One in 25 people over the course of their life will develop epilepsy," said Dr. Joe Sanford, the Director of General Neurological Clinic & Epilepsy Center at UCSF Fresno. "One in 100 people living right now have it, about 10,000 people in Fresno County. It's a disease that can show up at any point in life."

In rare occasions, it can be fatal.

"It's still undertreated and leads to a tremendous amount of pain," said Dr. Sanford.

In 2021, the CDC says close to 3 million adults in the U.S. had active epilepsy.

In 2022, about 456,000 children under 17 had an active case of the disease.

To bring more awareness to the life-threatening disorder, Costa introduced to Congress the National Plan for Epilepsy Act.

"It would enhance Federal coordination among agencies to, one streamline, federal efforts to accelerate access to new therapies," said Rep. Costa. "In addition, it would establish an Advisory Council tasked with raising awareness and providing guidance to U.S. health officials."

If passed, the bill would also support epilepsy care at hospitals like Valley Children's.

Dr. Sanford tells Action News the need for epilepsy care and research is vital, especially in Central California

"You need collaboration and you need communication," said Dr. Sanford. "That's something that, like many aspects of healthcare in the Valley, we need desperately."

Dr. Sanford adds there is a huge need for neuro doctors. Costa says the bill would ensure that people living with epilepsy get the same kind of treatment and care as those with other neurological diseases.

"You want to hope that there is continued research on every opportunity to try to provide a level of support," said Costa.

The bill is still in the early stages. Costa hopes to get a hearing for the bill either in the spring or summer.

