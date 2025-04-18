Rep. Jim Costa pressures Trump admin to explain DHS, IRS cooperation in exclusive new letters

Valley Democrat Jim Costa has signed a forceful letter, deciding to face off with the Trump administration as the IRS begins cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

Valley Democrat Jim Costa has signed a forceful letter, deciding to face off with the Trump administration as the IRS begins cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

Valley Democrat Jim Costa has signed a forceful letter, deciding to face off with the Trump administration as the IRS begins cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

Valley Democrat Jim Costa has signed a forceful letter, deciding to face off with the Trump administration as the IRS begins cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Democrat Jim Costa has signed a forceful letter, deciding to face off with the Trump administration as the IRS begins cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

"I think it's a national security issue," congressman Costa told Action News.

He and nearly 50 other lawmakers now say they are "concerned" after the agreement was revealed in a court filing this month.

ICE would submit names and addresses of undocumented immigrants with final removal orders, and the IRS would check that info against their taxpayer records.

But the government redacted key information. The "Description of the Records" was blacked out entirely.

"What is it exactly that you want to know from the administration about this program?" we asked Costa.

"One, that they're protecting our privacy," he said. "Number two, I want to try to make sure that we protect this valuable workforce ... who put food on America's dinner table."

Many undocumented workers have paid federal taxes and into Social Security for years, using the IRS ITIN program.

The government promised privacy.

"I think the administration's attempt here is very clear," Costa said. "They want to focus on farm workers that are undocumented and deport them."

Just this week, ICE touted its crackdown on workers, revealing in a press release that it "arrested over 1,000 illegal alien workers ... since Jan. 20." The agency says those workers lacked employment authorization.

"The point of the letter is to try to ensure that farm workers who are here undocumented have an opportunity to continue to work," Costa said.

The letter requested the full unredacted IRS-DHS agreement by Wednesday night. Costa's office tells Action News it is still waiting.

"Is there any relationship that you have with the administration? Is there any direct line of communication there?" Action News asked.

"I wish the communication was much better, let me put it that way," Costa said.

The Trump administration is now defending the agreement between the IRS and DHS in federal court.

Republicans say the government is finally doing what it should by aligning agencies to enforce the law.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.