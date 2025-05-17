Report shows people want early diagnosis of Alzheimer's

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On August 2, 2022, Eva Weikel's husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

At the time, he was only 54 years old.

"I remember us sitting in front of that computer, him saying what he said, and us not looking at each other," Weikel said. "We knew, but at that time, we couldn't take it all in."

The couple got married in 2014 then two years later, their son was born.

A condition like Alzheimer's was something they didn't anticipate.

"You realize everything that you thought were going to live together, is no longer going to be that way," Eva said.

Eva tells Action News that doctors gave her husband at least six to nine years.

"Putting a number on someone's life, it does something to the people," she said.

She says one of her priorities is making sure that her husband is taken care of.

A 2025 report from the Alzheimer's Association showed in California, more than 700,000 people over 65 years old are living with the disease.

Statewide deaths show over 17,000 have passed away with the illness.

Alzheimer's is a neurodegenerative disease that impacts a person's behavior, memory and their day-to-day functions.

Dr. Perminder Bhatia with the Neuro Pain Medical Center in northeast Fresno explains that when it comes to diagnosing Alzheimer's, time is critical.

"You feel something is going and a family member is picking up that you were able to do, you're not doing now, go and see your doctor," Dr. Bhatia said.

Dr. Bhatia explains there are steps we can take to slow down the disease.

The journey for Eva and her family hasn't been easy.

Despite Eva's husband living with Alzheimer's, she says his spirit remains strong and positive.

She also has people to help and encourage her.

"I think having that support group really makes all the difference," she said.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, X and Instagram.