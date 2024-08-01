Report wage theft in Fresno with this new website

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you live in Fresno and suspect you're a victim of wage theft, it's now easier to report claims.

Starting August 1, the City's "Wage Protection Program" web page is now live.

There are several forms of wage theft, including earning less than minimum wage, not being allowed to take proper breaks or being misclassified for tax reasons.

Back in February of this year, council members approved a new policy allowing the City Attorney's office to investigate and prosecute those crimes.

Other California cities have launched similar programs funded through state grants.

Fresno received $720,000 to investigate wage theft complaints.

You can fill out an intake form to get the process started through the City Attorney's website.