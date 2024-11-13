Republican David Valadao projected to win California House seat

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican David Valadao has been projected to win reelection in California's 22nd Congressional District, according to ABC News.

Valadao is set to defeat Democrat Rudy Salas for a second time, bringing an end to one of the tightest races in Central California.

With Valadao's seat secured, the Republicans are just two seats away from keeping control of the House of Representatives.

In Fresno County, Democrat Jim Costa has a narrow lead of about 5,000 votes over Republican Michael Maher for one of those remaining seats.

Republican John Duarte is currently leading by about 3,000 votes in his reelection bid against Democrat Adam Gray in District 13.

The House tally is now 216-207 in favor of Republicans as ballots continue to be counted in races across the country.