Reward for information on Tower District attacker is now available

A reward is now being offered to anyone who can help identify the man who Fresno police say brutally attacked an unhoused man while he was sleeping.

A reward is now being offered to anyone who can help identify the man who Fresno police say brutally attacked an unhoused man while he was sleeping.

A reward is now being offered to anyone who can help identify the man who Fresno police say brutally attacked an unhoused man while he was sleeping.

A reward is now being offered to anyone who can help identify the man who Fresno police say brutally attacked an unhoused man while he was sleeping.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gruesome attack in the Tower District.

"That was uncalled for, that's not the way we roll down here," said Richie's Pizza owner, Anthony Ortega.

The video, which is blurred to hide the grisly beating, shows the man in a red sweater kicking and stomping an unhoused individual who was asleep in the early morning hours of August 26.

"There's something wrong with that man. There's no reason you should be treating another human being like that," said Ortega.

Fresno Police said the victim was a 47-year-old man. Officers found him bleeding from the back of his head and ear. There was also significant swelling to the back of his head.

RELATED: Suspect caught on camera assaulting sleeping unhoused man outside Fresno business

The attacker is still on the run. A $2,000 reward is now available to find the man responsible.

City Council Vice President, Mike Karbassi, said this kind of attack is frightening.

"If a person is willing to kick someone like that, who's defenseless, imagine what they would do to you or me," said Karbassi.

He doesn't represent the area where the attack happened, but he's put up $1,000 of his city budget to help bring the suspect to justice.

"It shouldn't be happening in any city in this country, let alone in Fresno," he said.

Unhoused Advocate Gordie Ochinero-Bermudez works in the community. She lived on the streets herself and understands the vulnerability facing the unhoused community.

"It was very disturbing to know that another human being in our community could do something without a single thought or even concern of what he may be inflicting on another human being," said Ochinero-Bermudez.

She hopes the victim is taking time to heal from this horrific attack.

"There's a community that's here that's wanting to get his back," said Ochinero-Bermudez.

Karbassi said the victim was released from the hospital and is said to be doing ok.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.