Suspect caught on camera assaulting sleeping unhoused man outside Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a suspect who assaulted an unhoused man in Fresno's Tower District last month.

The attack happened around 2 am on Monday, August 26 in the area of Olive and Maroa avenues.

Fresno police say a 47-year-old man was sleeping in front of a business when someone started kicking him in the head.

Officials say surveillance footage from a nearby business captured a man attacking the victim.

The suspect ran away after the assault and has not yet been identified.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his head.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

