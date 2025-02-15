24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Ribbon-cutting held for new gelateria in Downtown Fresno

Saturday, February 15, 2025 5:57AM
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place today for Fresno's newest gelato shop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place today for Fresno's newest gelato shop.

Action News was in the neighborhood for the grand opening of "BB's Gelateria" on Tuolumne Street near Fulton Street.

The owner, Stacy Williams hopes BB's can have the feel of an old-school ice cream parlor while celebrating the uniqueness of downtown.

"Downtown is the heart of Fresno so having it on Valentine's Day shows our commitment to Downtown," Williams said.

BB's offers a delightful selection of handcrafted gelato, house-made Italian sodas and refreshing floats.

The business is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

