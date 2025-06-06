Salvadoran man federally charged for January SWAT standoff with Fresno Police

Court records say a SWAT team sent in a drone and captured the wanted felon pointing a rifle at the door.

A man faces charges following a SWAT standoff at a Fresno hotel after he escaped from police custody.

A man faces charges following a SWAT standoff at a Fresno hotel after he escaped from police custody.

A man faces charges following a SWAT standoff at a Fresno hotel after he escaped from police custody.

A man faces charges following a SWAT standoff at a Fresno hotel after he escaped from police custody.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man faces charges following a SWAT standoff at a Fresno hotel after he escaped from police custody.

Yesterday, the U.S. Attorney's office charged 32-year-old Helan Lopez-Sanchez with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Court documents say back in January, law enforcement was tipped off that the Salvadoran national was at a Motel Six in Fresno after he logged into his Snapchat account.

At the time, Lopez-Sanchez was already convicted of several felonies, including bringing drugs into a jail.

Court records say a SWAT team sent in a drone and captured the wanted felon pointing a rifle at the door.

He was eventually taken into custody and found with the weapon and ammunition.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.