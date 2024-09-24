Sanger parents team up with organizations to battle bullying

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger Unified mother is teaming up with local organizations to raise awareness about bullying after she says the school district hasn't done enough to protect her son and hold bullies accountable.

Mao Her said her son Kent has always loved school.

After facing persistent bullying online and in person from classmates at Sanger West High School, he's become anxious and his grades have suffered.

"To have this happen to my son is just so devastating," said Her.

"We have slept very little since March, we have been so distressed over this situation."

In March, Her went to the school and police after she found out there was an Instagram account dedicated to posting pictures and memes about her son and his disabilities.

Kent's parents said the account was created in 2019 and had more than 450 followers.

It was active as recently as the start of the school year.

"The page, what it says in there is just welcoming everyone back and tell everyone to get a picture of my son," said Chang Moua, Kent's Father.

"We started in March we got no answers until August 27th when I appeared at the board meeting," added Her.

"With 470 posts most of the followers are from Sanger West High School and nothing was being done in those months."

The page was eventually removed by Instagram.

Sanger Unified responded in a statement that read in part:

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for bullying in any form, whether it occurs on campus or online."

The district credited their work alongside police and parents with the removal of the Instagram and said it can't comment on specific disciplinary action.

Kent's parents reached out to the Fresno Center and Stop the Hate for support, which have helped them take more action, including preparing complaints for the ACLU and the California Department of Education.

The Fresno Center encourages anyone facing discrimination or bullying at school, online, or in the community to contact their office.

"We can connect them to therapy, even talking to the school, maybe helping them go through the process with them, just being their moral support," said Cyndee Loryang with Stop the Hate.

Kent's parents are grateful for the support from the Fresno Center and have a message for the kids involved in the bullying and their parents.

"This is wrong in every way. You have harmed my son mentally, and physically and he's going to carry it for the rest of his life," said Her.

There will be a Unity Walk and United Against Hate Block Party this Thursday at 4:30 pm at the Fresno Center.

Her is hoping people will come out to learn more about the family's story and support the Stop the Hate Initiative.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.