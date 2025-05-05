Search continues for woman who went missing near Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are still searching for a woman who went missing while camping in Fresno County.

The Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Tiffany Slaton has not been heard from since traveling alone to the Huntington Lake area on April 20.

She went on her trip with a green and grey colored tent with an electric bicycle and a stroller.

Officials say Slaton is five feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Slaton may be is urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.