Second victim dies following shooting in Hanford, suspect remains in custody, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second victim has died following a shooting in Hanford last week.

Officers say 20-year-old Andy Osuna died in the hospital on February 8.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 pm on February 6 in a parking lot near the In-N-Out restaurant on 12th Avenue and Centennial Drive.

23-year-old Daniel Dawson was found dead outside a car.

Officers say 27-year-old Rafael Estrada ran away from the scene after opening fire on the victims.

He was arrested the following day at an apartment complex in Goshen.

Estrada was booked into the Kings County Jail facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Police are now working with the Kings County District Attorney's Office to update the charges.

