Selma High School Therapy dog Jeter retires after 9 years of serving students

Jeter, the Cockapoo, is a certified therapy dog that's been serving students in the district for the past nine years.

Jeter, the Cockapoo, is a certified therapy dog that's been serving students in the district for the past nine years.

Jeter, the Cockapoo, is a certified therapy dog that's been serving students in the district for the past nine years.

Jeter, the Cockapoo, is a certified therapy dog that's been serving students in the district for the past nine years.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jeter, the Cockapoo, cruising around Selma High School isn't just an ordinary dog.

He's a certified therapy dog that's been serving students in the district for the past nine years.

"Coming into the office and seeing him kind of brightens my day when I'm having a bad day or something's wrong that day and it's just he's there and you know," Sophomore Alia Tamez said.

On the last day of school his yearbook was filled with signatures and messages like "You're the most loved pup ever" and "Thank you for the support."

His "mom" Kristy Rangel is the Lead Mental Health Clinician.

She says Jeter has a way with students and can identify who needs a nudge.

"He was just kind of really born to do this," Rangel said.

He's also the star of the show whether it's making a grand entrance or doing tricks in front of the student body.

Wherever he is, he leaves a lasting impression.

"I saw him my freshman year, out at the rally, first rally of the school year, and he was in his car. I was like, 'Who is that dog?'" Tamez said.

He's known for help, down to the number he wears on his back, 988, which is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The final day of school was bittersweet, as it always is, but this time it's because it was Jeter's last day.

The mental health clinicians helped hand out Jeter's retirement coins making it official.

"With his health, it's slowly declining. It's time." Rangel said.

Jeter now 14 and a half doesn't get around as well.

So he'll be enjoying his time at home.

That means Scout, who has worked alongside Jeter, will now step into the lead role.

She's a spunky Cockapoo who knows all the tricks.

And Rangel says she'll have no problem drawing in people to the office.

"The library, that's where our office is here at the high school, so the kids know when she comes - when they come in scout is going to be there to greet them," Rangel said.

In August, Judge will also be joining the team.

He's a miniature Golden Doodle who is currently working on his certification.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.