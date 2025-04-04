Selma High School's Link Crew helping students creating connections

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first day of school can be exciting, but it can also be intimidating.

"I was really nervous because I didn't get to look around the campus or anything," said Marv Lopez Medina, a senior at Selma High School. "I was a little bit lost and also, I didn't know anyone."

That's how it felt for Senior Marv Lopez Medina, who transferred to Selma High School last year.

The first week of school felt lonely for her, coming into a new school and with new faces.

Cesar Gonzalez, a Mental Health Clinician on campus, says it's a common feeling that many students go through.

"Sometimes, they don't have friends," said Gonzalez. "They struggle with building those connections. They struggle with putting themselves out there."

Now in her final year, Marv is thriving. She's joined clubs like theater and Link Crew.

"I heard about it in my Spanish class last year and my teacher had briefly described it," said Marv. "It sounded like something I wanted to do my senior year."

Started in 2013, Link Crew is about students helping students. Upperclassmen take on a mentorship role with freshmen and sometimes even sophomores as they make a transition into a new environment.

"We partner between 10 to 12 freshmen with one or two juniors or seniors," said Mayra Quintanilla, the Link Crew Head Coordinator. "They become a team throughout the whole year. They usually become friends."

Link Leaders wear blue shirts so new students can easily find them.

"Our Link Leaders go through a very intense training throughout the summer," said Quintanilla. "We take one to two days throughout the summer to give them those skills to become a role model."

For Marv, knowing how a new school can be scary and lonely, inspired her to put on the blue shirt.

"I thought that would be a good chance to do something," said Marv. "I've been in the shoes of not knowing anything."

There are also other resources at Selma High to help students who are dealing with isolation.

Students can scan a QR code if they need mental health help. They can also visit the campus therapy dogs, like Scout.

"She will greet everyone as they come in through the library," said Gonzalez. "This is her hub. This is her place."

For new students coming to Selma High in the fall, school leaders are ready to welcome you and be that open link.

