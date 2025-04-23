Selma Unified students make meaningful connections through new mentorship program

It's designed to create meaningful connections between students at different stages of their educational journey.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new program in the Selma Unified School District is highlighting the importance of mentorship.

It's designed to create meaningful connections between students at different stages of their educational journey.

High School Junior Manuel Salas Sanchez and fifth grader Estevan Moreno aren't who you'd expect to see doing crafts together or chatting during the school day.

They meet up once a week to take field trips to local colleges or write letters to the elderly.

"We're doing little activities, painting, drawing, just talking a lot, most of the time," Salas Sanchez said.

They were paired up as part of a mentorship program organized by mental health clinicians at their schools.

Estella Gonzalez works at Andrew Jackson Elementary School, and Sonya Acevedo works at Heartland Alternative High School.

"Both the clinician at Hartland and I really saw a need to be able to bridge some of the gaps that exist," Gonzalez said.

Those gaps included younger students who could benefit from extra guidance, but didn't necessarily need a higher level of support like individual counseling or therapy.

It also included students at the alternative high school who weren't given opportunities to mentor younger students.

The benefits have already exceeded their expectations.

"Not only do we notice that the high school students amongst themselves are creating a bond, but a lot of the mentees have also created a bond together," Gonzalez said.

Manuel is able to earn academic credit for his commitment, and while it was an adjustment, he says he's started to enjoy the time they spend together.

"I'm an only child, so I'm not really used to little kids like that. After a while, I felt it was almost normal, and I saw him as a little brother," Salas Sanchez said.

Estevan says he feels like Manuel is a brother too and, like most little brothers, Estevan looks up to him and enjoys the program.

"He's nice, he's also smart. I like his fashion. And like, he's a really good person. I like him," Moreno said. "I think it's really cool that you can get a little kid and a big kid to meet together and actually connect."

Since this is the first year of the program, they are hoping it will grow.

Next year, they're considering expanding to a second elementary school.

