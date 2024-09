Skull and decomposing body found in southeast Fresno

Police do not suspect foul play after a strange discovery in southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A strange discovery Thursday morning in Southeast Fresno.

Police say a neighbor living near Nicholas and Florence avenues called to report the discovery of a human skull around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and later tracked down a decomposing body in a shed.

The body, believed to be an adult male, was found 12 houses away from the skull.

Police say at this time, they do not suspect foul play.