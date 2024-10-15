Small Business Spotlight: Avani Bath Essentials

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Given it's your body's largest organ, chances are you care about what goes on your skin.

That curiosity is what prompted Olga Basi to launch Avani Bath Essentials.

"We try to avoid using chemicals; we use natural ingredients," Basi said.

The name Avani means "Earth."

"All of my ingredients are based on Earth," Basi said. My crystal soap, my flower soap.

Even the names are centered around nature.

Based out of Sanger, the natural artisan soap line sources all fresh ingredients.

"People love the natural ingredients, so they kind of made me feel like I wanted to do more," Basi said.

Olga says the idea for the business started in 2015 and really picked up when her daughter and niece helped with packaging and marketing.

Customers at the Livin' Local Marketplace of the Big Fresno Fair could shop for sample boxes or a la carte items.

"I do the flower market in downtown, and that's how I started doing flower soaps," Basi said.

Avani Bath Essentials started with the crystal collection, proving to be just as aromatic as beautiful.

Soaps, shower steamers, bath salts, and even wax melts showcase the attention to detail in each product.

"They'll get a high-end product at a very affordable price," Basi said.

For more information, visit Avani's Instagram page.

