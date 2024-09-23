Small Business Spotlight: Doyenne Barbell and Fitness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A private women's fitness studio is offering relief from gym-timidation at all hours of the day.

Our small business spotlight is showing the empowering energy you can find at Doyenne Barbell studio.

From open gym to glute camp classes, Doyenne Barbell and Fitness is giving women in every stage of their fitness journey the opportunity to thrive.

"Doyenne is actually a French word by definition that means a woman who is most respected," said Taylor Branum, co-owner of the studio.

So the entire mission behind doyenne is not just to respect ourselves and our health but also to respect one another create a community where women feel represented."

Branum knows the pressure associated with being a beginner.

"I became a personal trainer after i lost 120 pounds," said Branum.

She channels the energy she used to reach her goals to help clients feel limitless.

"We change that ill never to you will and the i cant to you can its an incredible community we have," Branum said.

Doyenne founder Yvette Villa started the gym as an activewear line in 2020.

Once opening the original location, the momentum quickly catapulted the studio mission of empowering women.

"It ended up growing into something special it really grew because of word of mouth. Within a year, I was already looking for a bigger location," said Villa.

August 24th launched the expansion of the sisterhood and square footage of the studio located in the shopping center at Fig Garden Drive and Bullard.

"You can come in and get the gym 24/7. or you can go ahead and book a class and join one of our coaches in our extended room," Villa said.

Coach Stephanie put together a special full body class for this shoot.

Classes range from cardio and kickboxing to bands and barbells.

In addition to a hormone health coach, personal training, unlimited body scans, meal plans and an app with workout programs round out the ways Doyenne is setting you up for success.

"We relate to you we see you we have things here for you our door is always open and the first class anyone wants to try is free."

