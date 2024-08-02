Small Business Spotlight: Flauta Kings in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business is taking what's traditionally an appetizer at Mexican restaurants and turning it into the star of the show.

Flauta Kings Anthony Dimmick and David Galaviz are showing you how their signature dish earned them their title.

"Our food is all authentically homemade its basically from grandmas kitchen to your plate," said Dimmick.

"We're the first flauta focused business in the Central Valley," added Galaviz.

Partners in life and in business, the fiancés launched the idea of starting a business during the height of the pandemic, perfecting a dish that was already a hit in their household.

"I make sure that every plate that comes out of here is one I would eat myself," recalled Dimmick.

In addition to quality control starting at the meat, the dish is just as appetizing as it is eye catching.

Then, they spice it up with their royal sauce, a recipe they created together.

Top it off with Mexican crema, queso and some more salsa verde and you've got a meal fit for a king.

"When we first got together i would always cook flautas for him when friends would come over I would cook flautas for them.

That reach expanded as word spread of the delicious offerings.

Two and a half years later, they've built a farmers market following.

"It means the world that people want to support us actually want to see us win and thrive," said Galaviz.

Fans and foodies alike can find where they'll pop up on Instagram.

In addition to rotating flavors, the chicken or potato flautas come in 4-5 styles including crowd-pleasers the hot Cheeto flautas and buffalo ranch flautas.

"I like seeing the smiles on their faces because food makes people happy and if I'm making them happy, then heck yeah," said Dimmick.

Inspired by their memories in the kitchen with their parents, the Flauta Kings hope you'll feel at home with their unique twist on a specialty dish.

"You'll feel the love you'll see the love in the food you'll feel the love engaging with us a lot of our regulars are more like friends," Galaviz said.

Pretty soon they'll be launching dessert flautas-- we can enjoy an apple cinnamon Dulce de Leche flauta.

The pair are in the process or renovating a trailer so they'll be able to expand the flauta offerings.

