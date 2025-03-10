Small Business Spotlight: Nummy Yummy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sisters Cerena, Diamond and Sierra are discussing the next round of monthly flavors and events coming to Nummy Yummy.

The dessert shop specializes in Taiyaki, a fish-shaped Japanese cake filled with sweet or savory fillings.

"It would be crispy on the outside, soft, chewy and fluffy on the inside and then it's just so delicious," Cerena said.

Order paired with ice cream or soft serve.

"The taiyaki is the waffle cone, and then you get a flavor of your ice cream and then a filling that goes inside the cone," Cerena said.

Vanilla, strawberry and ube are menu staples, but three additional flavors rotate monthly, most recently matcha, sesame and durian.

You can also order warm taiyaki...

"We have both sweet and savory options," Cerena said.

The trendy dessert may be a hit on social media, but the reason behind the opening is even sweeter.

The siblings started their business to support their mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

"It was hard during that time frame to see her going to chemo and also balancing her work life," Cerena said. "Taiyaki also has a special place in our lives because it was our dad's first desserts when he was a refugee and he first came here. We took inspiration from that and opened this store as something that honors both our mom and our dad."

Fashion Fair is where Nummy Yummy built its following in 2022 before relocating to a shopping center off of Cedar and Herndon.

Their loyal customer base has helped this new location thrive.

Nummy Yummy is open seven days a week starting at noon.

