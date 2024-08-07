Small Business Spotlight: The Red Chickz opening in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summers in the Valley are known for heat, but central Fresno's newest restaurant is kicking it up a notch.

Featuring seven levels of spice, ranging from country style to inferno, The Red Chickz is bringing us a taste of Nashville hot chicken.

"We're all about crunch flavor, and it's going to be the best fried chicken you've ever had," says co-founder Nima Christensen.

Founded in 2018, The Red Chickz has locations in Southern California and Texas, but the social media following is worldwide.

"We are one of the only Nashville hot chicken spots that you'll find with a honey butter chicken sandwich," Christensen said. "We use a soft bun, homemade honey butter, crunch hot chicken.

The menu also features chicken and waffles, a French toast sandwich, jumbo shrimp, chipotle corn ribs and you can order tacos Baja or Nashville style.

"We have a cauliflower sandwich because we wanted to make sure people who are vegetarian don't just walk out," says co-owner Paul Riar.

Sizzle reels of the diverse menu are what made this Central Valley location possible.

Born and raised in Fresno, co-owner Keerat Riar made the trip to get a taste that would eventually lead to the franchise opportunity.

"In my humble opinion, we have the juiciest chicken and it's a proven theory that anyone that's tried our chicken, so far, that we have the crunchiest chicken," Riar said.

We put that claim to the test.

Rather than toning down the spice with milk, opt for one of three milkshake flavors.

Whether you're a fan of Carolina Reaper and habanero peppers or prefer mild options, the quality out of the kitchen remains.

"We make every piece of chicken tender coming out of that kitchen hand-breaded with love," Christensen said. "We use a very light batter, so it doesn't soak in the grease like a typical fried chicken."

The Red Chickz grand opening is Saturday, August 10.

The first 200 customers will get a free sandwich so you can try it out for yourself.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.