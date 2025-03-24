Small Business Spotlight: Vintage Reserve Wine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Appreciated by wine aficionados and those wanting to be in the know, Vintage Reserve Wine in northeast Fresno allows you to expand your palette.

Located in the shopping center off of Shepherd and Champlain, Vintage Reserve Wine offers the chance to sip before you shop.

"There are a lot of people who are enthusiastic about tasting wine, especially good wine, but they're not going to spend $50 or $100 a bottle just because they're curious," says Owner Stan Kato.

Kato, who also runs the Grape Tray in northwest Fresno, opened VRW in November of 2020.

"Here, I wanted to create a space where people can relax and create a dialogue with one another," Kato said. "It's gone beyond what I imagined or envisioned it would become."

Customers appreciate the variety -- not just when it comes to wine region -- but pricing.

"We've actually poured 700 bottles," Kato said. "We've poured Opus One, we've poured the second label of Scarecrow. We don't focus on any particular price range, but we pour it all."

Host a private party, meet up with friends or shop for something new.

As for concerns surrounding potential tariffs on wine..

"Our distributors and importers have a large inventory already in stock," Kato said. "Our sales predominantly are domestic. The types of wine that we buy, we do buy Italian and French wines, but it's a small part of our business."

Vintage Reserve Wine is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. Each flight is posted to their Instagram, so if you want to know what they're pouring before you go or want to plan accordingly, check their social media.

