Son uses broken dish to attack father in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father is getting medical care after being stabbed by his son in southeast Fresno.

Police responded to the family disturbance Saturday night on Whitney and Butler Avenues.

Investigators say the son was upset and attacked his father with a broken dish.

The father was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to the hospital.

His current condition has not been released.